Anti-encroachment campaign

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Administration conducted joint operations against encroachment in sectors G-15, G-11, F-12 and H-9 sectors on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, an operation in Sector G-15 was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Gohar Wazir. He said that during the operation, the main shopping area of the sector was cleared of encroachments. The raiding team also checked violation of SOPs and prices of essential commodities, registered one FIR, sealed four shops while arresting four persons.