Lawn Tennis Academy opening today

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will inaugurate Sports Board Punjab’s Lawn Tennis Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials will also be present on this occasion. The inaugural ceremony of Lawn Tennis Academy will take place at 3pm.

Pakistan’s former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik will supervise the training activities at Sports Board Punjab’s Lawn Tennis Academy.