GCU holds trilingual debates

LAHORE:The Debating Society of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, organised two-day annual trilingual internal debates in Punjabi, Urdu and English languages at the University's Bukhari Auditorium.

The topic debated in the English category was “In the 21st century, the Muslim world faces an academic challenge, not a political one”. Muneeb Rehman was declared the best English Speaker while Zainab Zaman and Esha Adnan stood second and third respectively. In English Humorous, Aneeqa Mansoor won the first prize.

Tauseef Mehmood was declared the best Punjabi speaker, while Sultan Altmash and Hafiz Amir Mushtaq stood second and third respectively. In Urdu debates, Salman Tahir was declared the best speaker, while Lubaba Shabbir and Ghulam Mustafa stood second and third respectively. Old Ravian orators Shuja-ur-Rehman Dogar and Hafiz Bilal Farooq graced the event as guests and adjudicators.