Maryam Nawaz reaches court to meet Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Monday said the party leadership was united and those talking of ‘Noon’, ‘Sheen’ and ‘Meem’ [factions] would be disappointed. She said this while talking to the media after meeting PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbz, his paternal uncle and first cousin respectively, on the accountability court premises here.

The PML-N leaders had been brought to the court in connection with hearing of a money-laundering reference against them, and Maryam Nawaz had reached there to express solidarity with them.

Maryam hugged his cousin Hamza Shahbaz and uncle Shahbaz Sharif in the courtroom and sat between them. The PML-N workers chanted slogans in favour of Shahbaz, Maryam and Hamza outside the courtroom. PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the courtroom.

Maryam told the media the Sharif family was united and would remain united and those dreaming of breaking the party would be ashamed in the end. She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would have to suffer the standards that it was setting today.

She condemned the Punjab government for bringing Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to the court in an armoured vehicle. She said the government was only doing vindictive politics, but now no one was afraid of it, and Imran Khan would soon be sent packing. Hamza Shahbaz talked to the media in the courtroom. He said the government had become weak while those who fear God did not fear anyone. He said the PML-N leadership would win the ongoing political war in the court of Allah and the people. He said so far the government had failed in proving a penny of corruption in a year and a half. “In the fire of revenge, they lost all their senses and resorted to all sorts of tactics,” he said adding Imran Niazi was behind all this.

Separately, PML-N leaders – Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurengzeb and Azma Bukhari – criticised the PTI government for continuing revengeful politics. They warned the government to stop maligning the opposition and issuing certificates of treason.