Pervaiz Elahi links exports to better economy

LAHORE:Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the industries should increase exports deeming it as national duty as the increased exports would boost foreign exchange, create jobs and improve national economy.

A delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Ch Waheeduddin called on Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House Monday. The delegation included Imtiaz Kausar, Ch Zaman Iqbal, President Poultry Association of Pakistan, Ch Khurram Safdar, Vice-President Hassan Adil, Hammad Aslam, Bao Munir Peshawari, Malik Izhar Awan, Ghulam Mohyuddin, Khan Bashir Khan, Mirza Ahmad Imran, Atta Khan, Dilawar Khan, Raja Aamer Yousaf, Malik Tanzeel and Khalid Pervaiz Butt among others.

The delegation apprised the Acting governor of the problems faced by the furniture and poultry industry. Pervaiz Elahi said that the industries should increase exports deeming it as national duty as the increased exports would boost foreign exchange, create jobs and improve economy, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the trader community had always played an important role in controlling the economic situation of the country. The pandemic of corona has left its negative impacts on economy all over the world and weakened national economy to a dangerous level. Thanks to Almighty Allah that Pakistan has succeeded to some extent in countering corona, he added. Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Waheeduddin demanded the government solve industry’s problems. He praised Ch Pervaiz Elahi saying that he had always solved traders’ problems.