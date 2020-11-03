36.2kg of heroin seized at Port Qasim

Personnel of the Model Customs Collectorate (Exports) have seized 36.2 kilograms of heroin which was found concealed in an export consignment destined to Montreal, Canada.

Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said that on directions of Member Customs Tariq Huda and Chief Collector (Enforcement-South), Dr Saif ud Din Junejo, strict vigilance was maintained on the consignments being exported through Port Qasim.

An examination of a consignment of M/s Great Taman Lara Sports Company said to contain 9,600 multi-colour footballs made of the PVC machine artificial leather was conducted by staff of the MCC (Exports) PMBQ, Karachi.

During the examination, 36.2 kilograms of a drug concealed in cartons, i.e. 18 pouches and a carton in the parallel sides of 58 cartons out of 400 cartons was detected. In order to confirm the type of the drug, the assistance of the MCC-JIAP, Drug Enforcement Cell, was sought and it confirmed through testing kits that the drug was heroine.

An FIR has been lodged and four of the five suspects have been arrested in Karachi, while a Collectorate team has been dispatched to Sialkot for the arrest of the prime suspect. The value of the heroin is estimated to be Rs361 million in the international market.