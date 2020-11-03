Rangoonwala CC thrash Firdous CC

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Cricket Club defeated Firdous Cricket Club by nine wickets in 2nd Corporate T20 League Cricket Tournament here at Quaid-e-Azam Park Cricket Ground in Steel Town. Firdous CC batted first and put on board a measly total of 55 runs before the team was bundled out in 15.3 overs. Moazzam Ali got four wickets for six runs. Rangoonwala CC easily chased the small target in 8.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Asif Khan scored unbeaten 42 runs.