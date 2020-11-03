Money laundering case: NAB court to indict Shahbaz, Hamza on 11th

LAHORE: An accountability court decided on Monday to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case on November 11.

Shahbaz and Hamza were produced before the court of Syed Jawadul Hassan in separate armoured vehicles by the jail authorities, here on Monday.During the proceedings, the judge expressed his anger over the overcrowding in the court, saying: “It is impossible to conduct hearing when the court is this much crowded”.

During the proceedings, the counsel for Shahbaz and Hamza submitted their medical reports in the court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 11 while summoning the PML-N leaders for indictment.Announcing a reserved verdict, judge Jawadul Hassan rejected exemption plea of PML-N president’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and directed that proceedings should be launched to declare her proclaimed offender.

The accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz’s wife Nusrat and daughter Rabia Imran over their non-appearance in money laundering case. The judge had directed Nusrat and Rabia to attend September 29 hearing at any cost.

While talking to the media outside the court, Shahbaz said the incumbent government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders, saying: “I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity”.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at the court and met Shahbaz and Hamza to discuss ongoing political affairs. She also talked about the matter of Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gatherings and Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Talking to media persons Maryam said general elections will be held next year and claimed her party will win upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. “Those who are making claims about the ‘Sheen League’, ‘Noon League’ and ‘Meem League’ have got the message that we are together…These petty people have been saying this for 30 years. This family is united and will remain united,” the PML-N leader said.

She also condemned the use of armoured vehicle for bringing Shahbaz and Hamza from jail to the court. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said he only wanted political revenge from the opposition.

Chants of solidarity and support from the PML-N’s political workers welcomed Maryam who went in for a hug when she saw her cousin Hamza and then kindly patted his face. She then turned towards Shahbaz who embraced her in tender hearted manner. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the courtroom.