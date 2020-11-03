LHC Multan Bench extends Dasti interim bail till 17th

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday extended interim bail of Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti till November 17. The petitioner’s counsel Basir Khan told the court that his client Jamshed Dasti was allegedly wrongly involved in the oil tanker case purely on political grounds. He said that Dasti was allegedly being victimised due to taking part in the opposition rallies. The police had involved him in the oil tanker robbery case for criticising the government, he claimed. After hearing the arguments, the court extended the interim bail of Dasti till November 17.