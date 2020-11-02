close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

PM Imran to launch CPEC City project

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said PM Imran Khan would launch work on the Rashakai ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City’ November 18. “The city will be constructed under CPEC and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities,” said federal minister while speaking at a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan