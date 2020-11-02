PM Imran to launch CPEC City project

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said PM Imran Khan would launch work on the Rashakai ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City’ November 18. “The city will be constructed under CPEC and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities,” said federal minister while speaking at a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan.