Build Loralai

In Loralai, broken roads, unkempt infrastructure and traffic congestion show the provincial government’s incompetence. The authorities have claimed to have allocated substantial funds under the annual development programme for miscellaneous development projects in the district. The current situation shows just the opposite. A year ago, the city’s roads were blacktopped by the district administration. But, the single spell of rains damaged blacktopped roads within a few months of its construction, leaving road cavities. Residents of the nearby area raised complaints regarding the poor construction of the roads. However, instead of improving the condition of these roads, the then district administration registered FIRs against the complainants.

The former PML-N-led government approved two bypasses outside the cities to relieve burden on the city’s traffic. These bypasses have not been constructed to date, despite the timely allocation of funds for these projects. Similarly, work on a public park was started some two years ago. But the park is still incomplete due to a lack of funds and the laxity of the authorities. Both the provincial and federal governments are requested to allocate a hefty amount of funds for the Loralai district and improve the city’s road and other infrastructure.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai