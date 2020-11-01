JI protests against France

Islamabad : Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organised demonstrations and rallies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to protest against republication of blasphemous caricatures and objectionable statement of the French President.

The protest rallies were held outside mosques after Jumaa prayers and prominent places of twin cities. JI central naib ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad ameer Nasaraullah Randhawa, Kashif Chaudhry, Rao Javed Akhtar and others addressed rallies in the federal capital while Syed Arif Ali Shirazi, Uzair Hamid, Malik Azam, Arshad Farooq and other leaders led demonstrations in Rawalpindi.

The speakers while condemning blasphemous acts, called upon the government of Pakistan to sever diplomatic ties with France.

They also demanded of the Pakistani nation to follow uniform policy to boycott all kinds of French products.

Mian Aslam maintained that acts republication of blasphemous caricatures in the name of freedom of expression should be stopped.