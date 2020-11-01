close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
Man attempting to snatch traffic copâ€™s weapon caught

Karachi

Our Correspondent Â 
A man who attempted to snatch a weapon from a traffic policeman was arrested on Saturday.

Traffic police were performing their duties at the Quaidabad Traffic Section in Shah Latif Town when two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a weapon from a cop. Traffic constable Altaf resisted the bid, caught one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. However, the other suspect managed to flee.

