Man attempting to snatch traffic copâ€™s weapon caught

A man who attempted to snatch a weapon from a traffic policeman was arrested on Saturday.
Traffic police were performing their duties at the Quaidabad Traffic Section in Shah Latif Town when two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a weapon from a cop. Traffic constable Altaf resisted the bid, caught one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. However, the other suspect managed to flee.