Man held for â€˜sexually assaultingâ€™ boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police arrested a man on a charge of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in District Central on Saturday.
The arrest was made after the father of the boy complained the Federal B Industrial Area police.
According to DSP Naeem Khan, Shahid sexually assaulted the complainantâ€™s son, who also confirmed what had happened. He said the victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial, where doctorsâ€™ initial medical report suggested that he had been sexually assaulted.