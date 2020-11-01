Man held for â€˜sexually assaultingâ€™ boy

Police arrested a man on a charge of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in District Central on Saturday.

The arrest was made after the father of the boy complained the Federal B Industrial Area police.

According to DSP Naeem Khan, Shahid sexually assaulted the complainantâ€™s son, who also confirmed what had happened. He said the victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial, where doctorsâ€™ initial medical report suggested that he had been sexually assaulted.