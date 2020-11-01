Farhat wants to end career on a high note

KARACHI: Former Test opener Imran Farhat on Saturday said that this is his last year of playing domestic cricket and he wants to finish it on a high note.

“As it is my last year I want to finish the season on a high note,” Imran told a virtual news conference after he guided Balochistan to 297-6 against Southern Punjab, scoring 100 not out before going off the field due to a hamstring injury.

However, he is now well and said that he would go to bat again on Sunday (today). Farhat hit his 38th century in his 224th class outing. He said that he tried to execute the plan which had been given to him by coach Faisal Iqbal.

“When we saw the pitch on Friday we discussed it with Faisal and he gave us a plan. It always benefits when session to session plans are made and boys then go to execute them fearlessly,” Farhat said.

“Before the start of the season Faisal told me what role I had to perform. He told me to guide the youngsters and I am trying to do that,” Farhat said.

He said that they would go all out on Sunday (today) to add to their total. “We have already posted near 300. Such a score puts pressure on the opposition. We will play all out tomorrow and will try to score maximum runs,” Farhat said.