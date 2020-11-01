JI senator says true democracy panacea to all ills

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that today Pakistan was faced with a number of crises due to non-existence of true democracy and civilian supremacy in the country.

“Pakistan cannot progress and become a prosperous country unless real democracy is restored and due respect given to the votes of the people,” the senator said at a ceremony held in connection with the oath-taking of newly-elected JI district chief Maulana Akhunzada Rahmatullah here.

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what he said was its complete failure to fulfill its promises with the nation. The ruling party, he said, had made big promises with the nation of the country but none of the promises could be fulfilled despite being in power for two and a half years.

Demanding across the board accountability, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the National Accountability Bureau had become a victimization tool of the government to silence dissent voices and give clean chit to the coterie of rulers. Sham accountability is not a solution to the prevailing crises, he said, adding that the masses were fed up with the PTI flawed policies. He also said that uncontrolled hike in the prices of daily commodities had made life miserable for the people.