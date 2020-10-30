Cop martyred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: A cop embraced martyrdom when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Mirali sub-division of North Waziristan on Thursday, official sources said. The sources said that Safeerur Rahman was on his way when armed men opened fire on him. He sustained severe bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot, they added. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy, the officials said.