Fri Oct 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2020

Cop martyred

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: A cop embraced martyrdom when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Mirali sub-division of North Waziristan on Thursday, official sources said. The sources said that Safeerur Rahman was on his way when armed men opened fire on him. He sustained severe bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot, they added. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy, the officials said.

