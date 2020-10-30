Northern gain lead against Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI

KARACHI: Northern gained a 43-run lead when after posting 238 they dismissed Sindh for 195 in their first innings on the second day of their three-day third round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at the SBP Ground on Thursday.

Sindh resumed at their overnight score of 33-3 and were folded for 195. Fahad Iqbal scored 66 off 118 balls which featured eight fours. He added 111 for the sixth wicket with Danish Aziz, who belted 55 off 88 balls, clobbering six fours and two sixes.

Shadab Majeed, Amir Jamal and Raja Farzan got three wickets each.

Northern were 130-6 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 173. Kashif Iqbal (55*) and Amir Jamal (30*) were at the crease. Kashif had hit five fours and one six from 87 balls, while Jamal had struck five fours from 33 deliveries. Ghulam Mudassir, Shahnawaz Dhani and leggie Abrar Ahmed got two wickets each.

At the KCCA Stadium, Southern Punjab set a target of 162 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Having conceded a 59-run first innings lead, Southern Punjab perished for 220 in 81.1 overs. Mukhtar Ahmed slammed a superb 104, striking nine fours and five sixes in his 136-ball knock. Mohammad Umair hammered 58 off 134 balls, hitting five fours.

Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi got 5-86, for a match haul of 7-107. Zohaib Khan ably backed him with 3-60, for a match tally of 5-73.

Earlier, in response to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 122, KP resumed their innings at 134-8 and were folded for 181 in 44.1 overs. Mohammad Imran hit 32 off 34 balls, striking three fours and two sixes.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman got 5-67, while off-spinner Mohammad Umair claimed 4-35.

At TMC Ground, after being forced to follow on, Central Punjab were 127-2 in their second innings against Balochistan. Mohammad Imran hammered 74 not out, striking six fours and one six in his 132-ball unfinished knock. Mohammad Faiq chipped in with 39. Hayatullah and Gohar Faiz got one wicket each.

Central Punjab still need 89 runs to avert an innings defeat.

Earlier, in response to Balochistan’s massive first innings total of 408-6, Central Punjab resumed at four without loss and perished for 192 in 57.2 overs. Atiq-ur-Rehman belted 55 off 75 balls, hammering five fours. Mohammad Ikhlaq struck 47 off 63 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. Mohammad Junaid got 5-47, while Hayatullah and Usama Mir got two wickets each.