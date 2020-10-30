Shujaat, Elahi for following teachings of Islam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have said Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen and his teachings ensure success in this life and life after death.

Extending heartfelt felicitation on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), they said, “Circumstances demand that we should be adamant in our resolve on Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) apart from worldly profit or loss.”

We should try to give the message to the world that Islam is a religion of peace and security and Prophet of Islam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU) was sent in this world as Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen, the PML-Q leaders said.

Meanwhile, PML-N former MPA Sardar Vickas Moakal, independent PA candidate from Kasur Rana Mumtaz and independent PA candidate from Gujranwala Ch Nisar Iqbal Buttar called on Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha and announced joining PML-Q along with their colleagues. On this occasion Khwaja Waqar-ul-Hassan and Rana Liaquat Ali Khan were also present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said constituent assembly status to Gilgit-Baltistan was given by Muslim League under leadership of Ch Shujaat Hussain, credit for Karakoram International University, dry port, power to change governance laws and construction of seven thousand kilometre-long highways also goes to Pakistan Muslim League whereas other political parties ruled Gilgit-Baltistan but did nothing for the province.

He said those chanting slogan of give respect to vote have always made fun of the interests of people, Gilgit-Baltistan people should very cautiously decide about their future and exercise the right of vote. He said sacrifices offered by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for the country are no secret to anyone as such they should get rights equal to other provinces.