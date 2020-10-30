‘You are not Zlatan’ says Ibrahimovic in pro-mask video

ROME: Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has leant his weight to a campaign promoting respect for distancing rules and wearing a mask, telling fans not to “challenge the virus” in a video released on Thursday by the Lombardy region.

“The virus challenged me and I defeated it,” he says in Italian.

“But you are not Zlatan. Do not challenge the virus. Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win.” The video, filmed on a terrace overlooking Milan, closes with Ibrahimovic donning a mask.