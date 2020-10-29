Wasa shifts 7 tube-wells to automatic system

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has automated seven tube-wells with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) system, which will increase the performance and reduce expenses.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that agency was moving towards automation and adopting modern technologies to increase the efficiency of its services. He said the project was first of its kind across the country.

He said this while inaugurating the control room of this automatic system in Johar Town. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Wasa vice-chairman were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the provincial minister, Wasa MD said that seven tube-wells in Johar Town had been transferred to the automatic SCADA system. He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister, information technology was being promoted in the institutions.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed congratulated Wasa’s team for taking the best initiative. He said similar schemes would be introduced in other cities of the province. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said Wasa Lahore was a role model for all water supply agencies in the country. Agency’s MD said that in the first phase, seven tube-wells located in Johar Town had been shifted to automation. He said in the next six months, 21 more tube-wells would be moved to automation.

He said 100 percent local people were hired to set up the automatic system. He said the project was completed with the help of IT professionals. He said only three people in the system’s control room were needed to run these seven tube-wells whereas earlier, three pump operators were needed to run a single well. He said all the surplus staff was shifted to other departments of Wasa and no one was removed from services following this automation. Later, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed also visited one of these tube-wells.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed the advanced promotion course held for senior officers undergoing training in Chung Police Training College. During the three-day training, the trainees were briefed about the working of the authority. Operation PPIC-3 Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefs them about the working of PSCA. Among the participants in the training course, 75 inspectors from all over Punjab were given training in Operation and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre and PUCAR 15 Centre. In addition, they were also given training on how to get videos evidence of PSCA cameras.