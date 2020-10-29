The shambolic education system of Pakistan has already snatched the right to education from poor children. Despite court orders, private schools didn’t waive off 20 percent of the school fees to facilitate parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. As soon as schools reopened, almost every private school asked parents to pay the fee of the last six months in full. This left parents in a difficult position. The Covid-19 pandemic has had the worst effects on the people’s financial conditions. Many parents took their children out of private schools and got them admitted in government schools.

Now is the time for the government to ensure that all state-run schools are well-equipped so that every child can receive high-quality education.

Prof Imtiaz Ali Jatoi

Larkana