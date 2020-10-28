LAHORE: Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal Tuesday met Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra and discussed the country’s current situation with her.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mengal said Nawaz Sharif was raising the same points, which Baloch leaders had been raising for decades.

He claimed that those who brought Imran Khan into power were not satisfied with him and the same was the case of the masses, as they were facing unemployment, unprecedented price hike and inflation.

Mengal thanked Maryam for coming over to Balochistan.

“Balochistan has no problem with Pakistan and the political parties. The PDM saw the problems with its own eyes,” he said, adding that the PDM would give a tough time to what he called the selected rulers.

He said the government’s writ was not visible in Balochistan. “No one can comment. The mandate has been stolen while in Balochistan it was always stolen,” he said.

“Our direction is the same. There is no U-turn board in Balochistan,” he stated.

He said a PDM meeting in Balochistan would be held in the coming days.

“We are going to open the front. ‘Damadam Mast Qalandar’ is going to occur,” he said, adding that in the upcoming PDM meeting, a road map would be drawn for ‘Damadam Mast Qalandar’.

He said the allegation against the political parties of serving the Indian agenda had become old.

“We have started the fight for our own survival and on our own.”

He advised the PDM to remain united. He said Imran Khan’s power was limited to building a metro bus.

“I will ask you if there is a real democracy in this country. Had it been real, journalists would not have been kidnapped,” he said, adding that the prevailing democracy was a ‘unique’ one.

Mengal said he was saddened by the incidents of terrorism in the country. “Even if someone from the outside is involved in terrorism, then we have to fulfill our own responsibility first and then point the finger at others,” he added.