Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

Witnesses summoned in Meesha case

National

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar after Meeshaâ€™s they again failed to appear before the court.

Previously, the court had dismissed a plea of Meesha seeking a stay on defamation proceedings against her after Ali had submitted before the court that Meesha was trying to delay the court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Meeshaâ€™s counsel moved an application before the court contending that his client had moved the Lahore High Court against session courtâ€™s orders of dismissing stay application. The counsel sought one adjournment.

