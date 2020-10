Witnesses summoned in Meesha case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar after Meesha’s they again failed to appear before the court.

Previously, the court had dismissed a plea of Meesha seeking a stay on defamation proceedings against her after Ali had submitted before the court that Meesha was trying to delay the court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Meesha’s counsel moved an application before the court contending that his client had moved the Lahore High Court against session court’s orders of dismissing stay application. The counsel sought one adjournment.