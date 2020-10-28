Witnesses summoned in Meesha case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday summoned witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar after Meeshaâ€™s they again failed to appear before the court.

Previously, the court had dismissed a plea of Meesha seeking a stay on defamation proceedings against her after Ali had submitted before the court that Meesha was trying to delay the court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Meeshaâ€™s counsel moved an application before the court contending that his client had moved the Lahore High Court against session courtâ€™s orders of dismissing stay application. The counsel sought one adjournment.