We can beat Pakistan, says Wesley

ISLAMABAD: Young Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Medhevere said his team would not be pushovers as on the given day every team can beat the other.

In a virtual interaction with the local media in Islamabad on Tuesday, the 20-year-old product of Zimbabwe under-19 cricket team said they were here to win.

“We can beat any team on the given day. We have beaten Pakistan in the past, so it all depends on how things turn out on a particular day. You can’t predict anything before the start of the series or a match.”

He said Zimbabwe had a strong chance of winning the match. “We have faced a challenge and that is to qualify directly to the 2023 World Cup. All are focused to give their best and win matches here. I am sure we have a chance against Pakistan.”

Medhevere said he never have thought of sharing a pavilion with his childhood heroes. “Raza Butt, Chamu Chibhabha and Sean Williams are the one I watched and wanted to play with them during my early days of cricket and here I am with them now.”

He said he liked Pakistan and have thoroughly enjoyed his stay so far here. “It is a lovely place as I am here for the first time and I liked what we have seen so far and people are forthcoming. We had a good time during practice sessions while staying in quarantine.”

The young all-rounder, who has a healthy average of 43 runs per innings in his three matches he has played so far, said he wanted to contribute both with bat and ball. “All depends on whom the coaches pick to play in the series. If given opportunity I will try to put in my best to shine with both bat and ball.”

Medhevere put Pakistan team in high esteem, saying that it is one of the best around. “Pakistan is definitely a very strong team at home but we have the ability to upset them. It all depends on that particular day.”