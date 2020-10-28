A tragic incident

A powerful explosion in Peshawar’s madrassah caused the loss of eight lives. Hundreds of students and teachers have been injured. The attack exposed the security loopholes that these terrorists manage to exploit. In December 2014, terrorists managed to enter the Army Public School and kill more than a hundred students. This should have woken us up and we should have worked towards strengthening the country’s security.

It is time Pakistan devoted all its energy to monitor the movement of foreign hostile elements within the country.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore