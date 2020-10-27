Women University Mardan VC chosen for fellowship

MARDAN: Vice-Chancellor Women University Mardan Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen has been selected as a fellow of Royal Society of Arts (RSA), said a press release issued on Monday.

According to the release, the RSA is dedicated to promoting excellence in enterprise, commerce and social enlightenment for the benefit of humanity. For the year 2020, 10 persons of eminence from around the world were chosen as fellows and foreign members this year. The list included six Nobel laureates, as well as internationally recognized leaders. Dr Ghazala Yasmeen is an educationist with experience in academics, professional and management positions in higher education. “This fellowship is endowed for recognition of my struggle, achievements and comprehensive contributions to the field of academics, research and women empowerment over the years, I am grateful to hundreds of my students, colleagues who have worked with me; and to my family,” said by Dr Ghazala Yasmeen.

Prof Ghazala Yasmeen worked on key administrative posts. She published intensively in economics, business and entrepreneurship. She is the chief editor of HEC recognized journal and serves as member of several review committees for research articles of international journals. She has won the prestigious Star Women Award and Quaid-e-Azam Medal. Dr Ghazala Yasmeen is the first woman economist of Pakistan who has been bestowed with this honour.