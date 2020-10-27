Two polio cases surface in Jhang

HANG: Two new polio cases have surfaced here, it was learnt. The polio eradication and surveillance officer Monday informed the health department poliovirus had affected two children in the district. Now, the total number of polio victims in the district is six. The victims were identified as three-year-old Rida Fatima, daughter of Javed of Darul Sakina Road, and four-month-old Usman, son of Bashir of Sarwar Colony. The Punjab Health Department senior officials later reached Jhang to ascertain the reasons for increasing poliovirus cases in the area. The district health department had constituted 1,130 teams, comprising two-member each, to execute the polio eradication campaign in the district.