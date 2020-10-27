Lawyers pay tribute to late PHC judge

MANSEHRA: The lawyer community on Monday paid tribute to a former Peshawar High Court justice, Zeenat Khan (late), for his services to the bench and bar. The late Justice Zeenat Khan also served as the Chief Court Northern Areas (Gilgit-Baltistan) from 1998 to 2000.

“I have never seen such a great personality, who never compromised on justice and his rulings are guidelines for the bench and bar,” Hayat Ali Shah, the director-general of the Federal Judicial Academy of Pakistan, Islamabad, told a condolence reference held at the 21st death anniversary of Justice Zeenat Khan at his native Qadarabad village here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, advocate Fida Mohammad Khan, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, said that Justice Zeenat Khan’s death was a great loss to the judiciary.