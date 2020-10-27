JI says PTI govt has failed on all fronts

NOWSHERA: Provincial Deputy Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Maulana Hidayatullah, and district amir Riffatullah on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts and the incompetent rulers should now quit the government to pave the way for fair and the free election in the country.

They were speaking at a ceremony held in connection with the oath-taking ceremony of JI newly-elected district chief Riffatullah and a rally against the display of the blasphemous sketches in Paris. JI local office-bearers including Maulana Samiur Rahman Yousafi, Dr Salman Farooq, Maulana Gohar Rahman, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan and others were also present. The JI leaders said that the PTI government had multiplied the miseries of the people because of unbridled price-hike, unemployment and giving free hand to the mafias of flour, sugar and pharmaceutical companies to fleece the poor with both hands.

They said that government and opposition were on the same page as both had the corrupt and mafias in their ranks. The JI leaders said that prime minister had become a facilitator of corrupt elements as he gave a safe passage to the Jahangir Tareen.

They said the “selected” prime minister and his cronies were incompetent and incapable to tackle the issues and challenges being confronted by the country and the nation. The unbridled price-hike, unemployment and the nose-diving economy had brought so many miseries for the poor segment of society who could not manage two-time meals for their children.