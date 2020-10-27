Lawyers pay tribute to late PHC judge

MANSEHRA: The lawyer community on Monday paid tribute to a former Peshawar High Court justice, Zeenat Khan (late), for his services to the bench and bar.

The late Justice Zeenat Khan also served as the Chief Court Northern Areas (Gilgit-Baltistan) from 1998 to 2000. “I have never seen such a great personality, who never compromised on justice and his rulings are guidelines for the bench and bar,” Hayat Ali Shah, the director-general of the Federal Judicial Academy of Pakistan, Islamabad, told a condolence reference held at the 21st death anniversary of Justice Zeenat Khan at his native Qadarabad village here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, advocate Fida Mohammad Khan, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, said that Justice Zeenat Khan’s death was a great loss to the judiciary as he used to decide even the toughest cases in a highly professional way through his wisdom.

The former presidents of the district bar association of Mansehra and senior advocates Munir Hussain Lughmani, Basharat Khan Swati and Mohammad Wajid said Zeenat Khan was not only a great lawyer and jurist but he always upheld the true social norms through his relations.