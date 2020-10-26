close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
October 26, 2020

Two labourers die in Haripur after falling into well

October 26, 2020

HARIPUR: Two labourers died after falling into a well in a remote village of Beer Union Council here on Sunday.

The officials of the Beer Police Station said that the two labourers were busy paving the sides of the newly-built dug well they fell into it. The villagers made several attempts to rescue them but to no avail. However, the Rescue 1122 officials retrieved the bodies after an effort of two hours. The deceased were identified as Samar Gul and Rehmat Khan, the residents of Swat district.

