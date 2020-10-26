Blind murder traced

Islamabad : The Rural Zone police, in a breakthrough, traced a blind murder of bank manager, arrested three people including a woman and widened the circle of investigation to mark the other members of the case. The banker was assassinated in Gulberg falling in the jurisdiction of Koral police station on September 17, 2020, the police spokesman said.

Syed Raza Hussain Naqvi, manager of a bank, was shot dead by two bike riding unidentified gunmen near his office in Koral area. The culprits ran away after targeting the manager were caught in the CCTV cameras installed at the killing spot.

“The mastermind of the killing saga was the woman who was divorced by the victim a few weeks earlier,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone, Farooq Butter said when contacted by this correspondent, adding that she was working in the same bank as a subordinate of the victim and developed relations with him and wed locked secretly.

“Earlier, she was working in a banquette hall and had, reportedly, relations with its manager, a key character in the case who shot and killed Syed Raza Hussain Naqvi, while he wanted to marry her,” SP (Rural) narrated and added. Despite getting divorced from Syed Raza, she maintained relations with him to get revenge from him, SP Farooq said and added that she tried to kill him in the same way soon after getting divorce but he escaped narrowly.

“The cause of her divorce was disclosed during the course of the investigation that she was a drug addict and used drugs regularly along with her university fellows,” the SP, quoting investigation report, said and disclosed that she was a plucky woman as she had been involved in the killing of her boyfriend in University time. “The officials engaged in the investigation of the case, got information when they rounded up two Nigerians living in E-11 that she was a drug addict,” the SP said.

The police arrested the mastermind and her friend at early stage but one of the accused left for Karachi after the assassination, the SP said. In her confessional statement to the police soon after her arrest, the accused said that she decided to kill her ex-husband who humiliated and divorced her, SP (Rural) said. “I decided to killed my ex-husband at every cost and made the killing plan after the failure of her first attempt along with my friends and finally got success,” the SP quoting her statement said.

The police finally arrested the second accused when he landed back at Airport and sent him to jail after completion of the investigation, SP Farooq concluded.