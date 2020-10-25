Khursheed’s indictment postponed till 27th

SUKKUR: An Accountability Court has postponed the indictment of PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 18 others in a 1.23 billion corruption reference till October 27.

Khursheed Shah was brought from the NICVD hospital to the accountability court on Saturday. Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah and others were also attended the proceedings. The Accountability Court judge after hearing the arguments of the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah’s defence counsel postponed the indictment. The indictment has been postponed for the third time.

Talking to the media, Khursheed Shah said Imran Khan is in a state of shock and disbelief by seeing the successful PDM's public rallies. He said the prime minister has failed in governance and economic management causing stagflation and massive unemployment and instead of addressing them he is hounding the opposition. He strongly criticised the abduction of the Sindh Police chief as a historic wrong, terming it unprecedented and a major violation of law in country’ history.

He said NAB has kept him illegally confined in a fake case for the last 14 months. The former leader of the opposition said the freedom of expression is under threat in the country, adding any media house speaking truth is harshly punished. He strongly said occupying the islands of Sindh by the Centre through the PIDA Ordinance would never be tolerated.