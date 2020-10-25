Two estranged PML-N MPAs call on CM Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Faisal Niazi, who were expelled from PML-N earlier this month, once again met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday. During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised of the problems regarding their respective constituencies. Taking note of the problems, Buzdar assured them that the issues would be resolved, local media reported. The chief minister said that his doors are always open for Sharaqpuri and Niazi. The chief minister said that those creating chaos are the enemies of development of the country. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.