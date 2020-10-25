Opp playing with fire, trying to divide nation: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday said the opposition is playing with fire and trying to divide the nation.

PML-N disgruntled leader Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri called on Usman Buzdar at the CM House. The chief minister condemned the misconduct with Jaleel Ahmed by PML-N leaders at the Punjab Assembly.

Mian Jaleel Ahmed apprised Usman Buzdar of the constituency problems. The CM assured him of solving the issues. The PML-N MPA expressed his trust in the CM.

Usman Buzdar said former leaders had kept all authorities to themselves and there was one man show. People of Pakistan are sane and will not be fooled by these corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, MPA Faisal Khan Niazi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office here on Saturday and expressed confidence in his leadership.

Problems in his constituency, public welfare projects and development schemes were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister noted the suggestions and assured that issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He said parties which were creating hue and cry and had no agenda other than saving corruption were the real enemies of the country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was still the most popular party of the country. He said opposition from the very first day was creating hurdles in the way of national progress, adding that the corrupt elements would be held accountable, no matter whatever they do. He said the genuine work of elected representatives would be ensured.

Black day : Auqaf Department has announced observing October 27as black day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan issued directions to the administrators, managers and Khateebs of all zones to observe black day against atrocities of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

After the Zuhar prayers, the Khateebs will address people and highlight the issues of Kashmiris.

Officials and staff of the Auqaf department will wear black bands and raise slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian forces in the IIOJK.