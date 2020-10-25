Efforts of Islamabad Police in combating COVID-19 lauded

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday said that Islamabad police contributed very well to curb the spread of the coronavirus and its personnel worked hard to ensure effective lockdown as per policy of the government.

Addressing an event organised by Islamabad Police in collaboration with Monthly Police Report Magazine and PR NEWS Channel, he said that Islamabad police ensured implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during smart lockdown. The force not only kept vigilance to ensure implementation on SOPs but also educated the citizens as how to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Ali Zaib of Aziz Zubaida Foundation, Director PR NEWS Muhammad Ashraf Awan and large number of citizens attended the event especially held to hail the services of Islamabad police in checking coronavirus. A special drama was staged in which police constable sacrificed his life in the line of duty on his marriage day.

Ali Nawaz Awan also distributed the shields among the police officers of Islamabad Police in recognition of their services during pandemic Covid-19. The outgoing ASP/SDPO Industrial Area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha was also presented a momentous shield by SP Industrial Area.

Police officers who received the shields included Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP CTD Ghulam Mustafa, Assistant Superintendent of Police Zohaib Ranjha, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khalid Awan, Inspectors Habir ur Rehman Butt, Iqbal Warraich, Inspector Shams ul Akbar, Ashiq Shah, Sub-Inspectors Suleman Shah, Turab Ul Hassan, Muhammad Iqbal, Abdul Razzaq, Niaz Khan, Adeel Shoukat, Mazhar Siayal, Tariq Rauf, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sharafat Ali, Safdar Hussain, Munsabdar, Ijaz Ahmed, Head Constables Fakhar Iqbal, Farasat Faheem, Khalid and Constables Zulfiar Ahmed, Farrukh Mehmood, Ayub Khan, Muhammad Arshad.