Corruption-free system only solution to challenges: minister

While inflation rate has increased in the country, the government is taking steps to control it, stated Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday.

Addressing a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly, Shaukat said that at a time when the country’s economy is on the right track and the epidemic has been brought under control, the opposition’s verbal war on the government and national security agencies is tantamount to strengthening the hands of hostile forces.

He said that non-discriminatory accountability continues against the corrupt mafia in the country and added that honest youth must replace the corrupt politicians.

Shaukat Yousafzai further said that political training of the youth is also necessary for the promotion of a political culture free from nepotism. “There is no room for corrupt and dishonest people in the political culture of PTI, that is why the selfless youth have succeeded in making their place in the political landscape,” he added. “The youth should promote a culture of debate and try to learn all the codes of politics so that they can bring the problems of the people to the elected houses in a decent manner,” he said.