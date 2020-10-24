Four terrorists killed in Dasht

QUETTA: Four terrorists of a proscribed organization were killed in Dasht, Mastung, during an operation by the security agencies on Friday. This was announced by Home Minister Mir Zia Langove during a press conference along with the CTD officials. Langove said with their killing, the security agencies have timely foiled a major terrorist attack in Quetta.

The minister said one of the terrorists, Abdul Karim Kurd, carried a head money of Rs two million and was wanted for terrorism in different terrorist attacks in Quetta. Karim was involved in attacking the IGP House, Quetta, Samungli Air Base, KhalidAir base, besides several other attacks in the provincial capital. He also operated from Afghanistan and brought as many as 30 suicide bombers for terrorism in Balochistan.

While addressing the press conference, DIG CTD Quetta Aitzaz Goraya said we had received information about the presence of six terrorists in Dasht. Four of them were killed, while the operation is continuing for the remaining two, he said. Goraya said two suicide jackets, hand grenades, weapons and cell phones were recovered from their possession.