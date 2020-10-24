GB to be protected from Imran’s destruction: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Addressing a corner meeting in Balgar, Gilgit Baltistan, during the election campaign 2020, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “We have to protect Gilgit Baltistan from the destruction which Imran Khan has done to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

“This is not only the election campaign but also a struggle for your rights continued for many years. Now in the last phase, Islamabad will have to listen to our demands and voice,” he said.

Bilawal said now Imran Khan is throwing people out of their jobs and we will have to stop that. He said we cannot give Imran Khan an opportunity to destroy Gilgit Baltistan as he lied to the people of Pakistan and did not fulfill any of his promises. “Imran promised to provide 10 million jobs but millions were rendered jobless. He promised five million houses, instead thousands were demolished in the name of anti-encroachment”.

Bilawal said people of Gilgit Baltistan will have to make the PPP successful from all constituencies in Gilgit Baltistan to fulfil their demands. He said the promises which he (Imran) has made to you are the demands of the people of GB and we will continue to ask Islamabad that why the youth of GB have no employment, why people do not have educational and health institutions. “I will make the dreams come true which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned for you,” he said.

The chairman PPP said the PPP has always worked for the poor of this country from the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the time of Asif Ali Zardari. “We have always worked for the poor, the laborers and the growers”.

Bilawal said the wheat subsidy which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had started for Gilgit Baltistan is still feeding the poor people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that Ghanche is the district of Bhuttos from the very beginning. “Now you will elect Mohammad Jafar, Engineer Ismail and Ghulam Haidari from the three seats of Ghanche district”.

Bilawal said he also wants to serve the people of GB like Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “We will establish hospitals for women and children. We started Lady Health Visitors program which is still helping the poor people of GB. Gilgit Baltistan people have to stamp the arrow on the ballot so that we can realise the dreams of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”