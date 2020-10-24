LHC orders suspension of irrigation chief engineer

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday ordered suspension of an Irrigation Chief Engineer and Dera Ghazi Khan District Accounts Officer over not complying court orders and releasing salaries of tube well operators.

Petitioner Hassan Raza filed a petition before the LHC Multan Bench Judge Ameer Ali Bathi, stating that Muzaffargarh SCARP division was not releasing salaries of tube well operators and also sacked them.

The court ordered the SCARP chief engineer to release salaries of the tube well operators and reinstate them within one month. The chief engineer did nothing despite the court orders. On October 23, the court summoned the chief engineer but he sent his representative.