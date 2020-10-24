5 die in Khuzdar bus blaze

ISLAMABAD: Five people, including women and children, were killed when a passenger bus they were travelling in caught fire and overturned in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the deadly incident took place in the Naach area of Khuzdar. The vehicle was reportedly completely destroyed in the flames. At the time of this report, authorities had yet to determine what caused the fire. The injured and dead were taken to hospital, a private news channel reported.