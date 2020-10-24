India wants Kashmir’s land, not its people: Mehbooba Mufti

HELD SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said India wants the land of occupied Jammu and Kashmir “not its people” and admitted her party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a “mistake”.

Mufti made the remarks at a news conference at her Srinagar residence, according to the Kashmir Media Service. Mufti said thousands of people have given their lives for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, and now it is time for political leaders to give their blood.

The PDP president said she will be the first person among the leaders to give blood for this cause in case the need arises.

Mufti said their fight is not confined for the restoration of Article 370, but for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as well. She said the fight for the restoration of Article 370 is not a fight of any party, but for the people of the disputed territory. The PDP chief said they would not raise any flag till the flag of held Kashmir is given back.

About elections, she said: “Mehbooba has nothing to do with the elections.” However, she said party leaders will sit together and the signatories of Peoples Alliance will also sit and take any decision accordingly. She admitted that her party’s coalition with the BJP was a mistake.

Mufti also said the ruling BJP was trying to replace the constitution of India with its manifesto. She said the current era of authoritarian rule will also not sustain forever, adding Hitler’s rule also ended. She said they are not comfortable with the Indian government where minorities and Dalits are not safe and the Kashmiris have been deprived of rights.