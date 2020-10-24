3,200 Baloch, GB, ex-Fata students to get scholarships

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar while announcing four-year scholarship programme for the students of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and former FATA said that every year 3,200 students of these areas will be given 100 per cent scholarships.

He added that 16,852 students will be given 50 per cent scholarships in the universities of Punjab. This is the first time in the 72-year history that such a big scholarship programme is being offered from Punjab, said the Punjab governor while addressing a press conference on Friday at Governor’s House. He said the students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and former FATA would not be expelled from the universities of Punjab due to non-payment of fee. Unfortunately, during the last 10 years, no federal or Punjab government provided scholarship funds for the students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and former FATA, which has led the universities to end their scholarship programmes for the students from these areas. But now the Punjab government has announced Rs20 million annually in the first phase which will increase to Rs 80 million in four years. The Punjab governor said all public universities of Punjab will provide 50 per cent scholarships at their own expense and 50 per cent discount will also be given in hostel fee.

“I have also visited Balochistan on the issue of scholarships where I met with the Governor of Balochistan, chief minister of Balochistan and also the Minister of education of Balochistan and the students who will be given 50 per cent scholarship in the universities of Punjab will be given the remaining 50 per cent scholarship by the government of Balochistan and these students will not have to pay any money.

Chaudhary Muhammad also thanked Gohar Ejaz, Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat, Anwar Ghani and Javed Bhatti for their hard work in the social sector who announced 100 per cent scholarship to 200 students every year and to 800 students in four years. He said that out of private universities UMT will give 100 pc scholarships to 216 students annually and the University of Lahore will also give 100 pc scholarships to 216 students. Under the leadership of Dr Amjad Saqib, the Akhuwat Foundation will give 100 pc scholarships to 400 students annually. He said Punjab University will also give 100pc scholarships to 100 students annually and give Rs 3,000 each per month. Other public universities, Friends of Lahore will give 100 pc scholarships to 3,200 students annually and 16,852 students will receive 50 per cent scholarships. On the whole, almost 20,052 students will be given relief.