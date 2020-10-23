‘Nawaz has no plan to stay in London for long’

SLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has no plan to stay in London for long as he will be admitted to hospital immediately after the current surge of corona pandemic in Europe is over and London hospitals start receiving regular patients.

Sources close to Nawaz told The News on Thursday evening that none from the British government or its Foreign Office has contacted the staff of the PML-N Quaid with regard to efforts of the Pakistan government for his repatriation from the United Kingdom. He doesn’t attach any significance to the statements made by government officials in Islamabad regarding their so-called impatience for his forced return from the UK. Nawaz will return to Pakistan as soon his doctors permit him to undertake traveling and his treatment is complete, the sources made it clear. The sources reminded that the British government is fully aware of the justice system currently prevailing in Pakistan and the way he was ousted from the government and his family being victimized back in Pakistan.