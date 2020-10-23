Health reforms key to development: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that health reforms are a key to social development and by introducing new reforms the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being achieved.

The minister joined via video link a very important meeting of key stakeholders organised by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education. Federal Secretary Health Dr Zafar Mirza, health ministers of provinces, representatives of the World Health Organisation and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed new health initiatives and projects in Pakistan. The health minister said that health reforms were a key to social development and by introducing new reforms the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being achieved. She said that a comprehensive strategy would be developed to facilitate people.

For the first time in history, such heavy budget has been earmarked for health, she said adding that the services of Health Insaf Cards were being scaled up in Punjab. Through Universal Health Coverage, over eight million families will be provided free healthcare services, she added. The minister said the condition of government hospitals was improving at a fast pace. SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan said that coordination would be continued with all provinces for improvement in health service delivery and by introducing new reforms people could be provided relief in health sector.

DC office: Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 31 Sahulat Bazaars had been set up in City to provide essential items and basic commodities to people at control prices. The minister visited Deputy Commissioner’s Office where DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik gave her a briefing on Sahulat Bazaar initiative. She appreciated the DC for making efforts to introduce this initiative. Flour and sugar are available in sufficient quantity at these bazaars, she said. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of overpricing of essential items and edibles.

treatment: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the doctor’s behaviour is a key factor in treatment of patients and safe treatment is basic right of every patient.

She stated this while addressing a training workshop for master trainers on Patient Safety here Thursday. The workshop was supported by World Health Organisation to train master trainers on patient safety assessment manual which sets the standards for healthcare service delivery in hospital settings. Patient safety is a fundamental principle highlighted in the global health agenda. Present on the occasion were WHO representative Dr

Zulfiqar, Patient Safety spokesperson for Punjab Dr Hussain Jaffery and representatives from hospitals, including Ganga Ram Hospital, PKLI, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Mayo Hospital, Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital and experts from a number of public and private hospitals. Dr Zulfiqar and Dr Hussain Jaffery highlighted the importance of patient safety friendly hospital initiative.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that safe treatment was the basic right of every patient. A doctor’s negligence can cost a patient his life, she said adding half of the illness was treated by kind behaviour of doctors.

The health minister awarded certificates to WHO Certified Master Trainers who will train other staff on WHO Patient Safety Standards.