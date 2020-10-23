‘Pakistan to have pool of players for three world cups by early next year’

LAHORE: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says Pakistan says that by early next year Pakistan will have a pool of players who can serve for three world cups.

Misbah, who recently gave up the additional role of the chief selector, said he was happy about how things panned out in the past year for Pakistan cricket. He has seen improvement and progress in the mindset of the players.

“I have completed one year in the job and there are a lot of things to be positive about. “I can say that by early next year after the Pakistan Super League we will have a pool of players who can serve us well in the three World Cups in 2021, 22 and 23,” the former skipper said while talking on a YouTube channel.

Misbah also feels that the cricketers from “western countries” would have more difficulties adjusting to the situations in the biosecure-bubble as compared to the Pakistani players.

“Yes, players and team officials might face mental health issues if cricket continues to be played like it is being right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period.

“But players and officials from western countries could be facing more problems because their culture is different from ours,” he said.