close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

Nasir, Uzair enter squash semis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal and Uzair Shaukat moved into the semi-finals of the Satellite Squash Tournament for Men at the Shah Nawaz Mari Squash Complex in Quetta.

Nasir defeated Asadullah 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 while Uzair got better of Saeed Abdul 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

The $1,000 tournament is being organised by the Balochistan Squash Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation.

Results (Quarter-finals): Naveed Rahman bt Aliuddin 8-11, 11-0, 11-7, 11-6; Uzair Shaukat bt Saeed Abdul 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; M Samiullah bt Faizan Khan 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-5; Nasir Iqbal bt Asadullah 11-4, 11-1, 11-5.

Latest News

More From Sports