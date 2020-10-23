Nasir, Uzair enter squash semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal and Uzair Shaukat moved into the semi-finals of the Satellite Squash Tournament for Men at the Shah Nawaz Mari Squash Complex in Quetta.
Nasir defeated Asadullah 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 while Uzair got better of Saeed Abdul 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.
The $1,000 tournament is being organised by the Balochistan Squash Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Squash Federation.
Results (Quarter-finals): Naveed Rahman bt Aliuddin 8-11, 11-0, 11-7, 11-6; Uzair Shaukat bt Saeed Abdul 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; M Samiullah bt Faizan Khan 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-5; Nasir Iqbal bt Asadullah 11-4, 11-1, 11-5.