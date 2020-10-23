Squash legend hip surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman went through a successful hip replacement surgery at Peshawar`s Rehman Medical Institute on Wednesday .
Professor Dr Mir Amanullah Khan, who is the head of department of Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery at the RMI, conducted the operation.
The 68-year-old Qamar, the winner of 1975 British Open, thanked all the well wishers who prayed for him.
"I received a number of messages from within and outside the country from fans and friends before and after the operation. Hopefully, I will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days," said Qamar.