close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

Squash legend hip surgery

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2020

LAHORE: Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman went through a successful hip replacement surgery at Peshawar`s Rehman Medical Institute on Wednesday .

Professor Dr Mir Amanullah Khan, who is the head of department of Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery at the RMI, conducted the operation.

The 68-year-old Qamar, the winner of 1975 British Open, thanked all the well wishers who prayed for him.

"I received a number of messages from within and outside the country from fans and friends before and after the operation. Hopefully, I will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days," said Qamar.

Latest News

More From Sports