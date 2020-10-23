Squash legend hip surgery

LAHORE: Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman went through a successful hip replacement surgery at Peshawar`s Rehman Medical Institute on Wednesday .

Professor Dr Mir Amanullah Khan, who is the head of department of Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery at the RMI, conducted the operation.

The 68-year-old Qamar, the winner of 1975 British Open, thanked all the well wishers who prayed for him.

"I received a number of messages from within and outside the country from fans and friends before and after the operation. Hopefully, I will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days," said Qamar.