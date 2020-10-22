Seven drug peddlers held

SARGODHA: Police Wednesday arrested seven drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered narcotics from their possession. According to Police sources, teams of different police stations arrested seven criminals and recovered 8.706 kg hashish from them. The police detained Balqees Bibi, Razia Bibi, M Iqbal, M Hayyat, Nasrullah, M Nadeem and Altaf Hussain. Police registered separate cases.